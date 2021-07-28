Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after acquiring an additional 597,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.19. 372,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,081. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.