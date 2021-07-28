Advisor Partners LLC Has $13.81 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

DIS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.49. 250,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $324.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

