Advisor Partners LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $421.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,532. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $424.56. The company has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.