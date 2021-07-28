Advisor Partners LLC Sells 221 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,569. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

