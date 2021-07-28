Advisor Partners LLC Sells 22,816 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 340,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,167,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

