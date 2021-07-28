Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$23.50 at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.28. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

