Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $325.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

