Aeon Price Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $16,073.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.94 or 0.00575288 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.