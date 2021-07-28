Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.37

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

AGPYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.00%.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

