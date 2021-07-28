Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 162,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

