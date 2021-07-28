Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AGYS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 67,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

