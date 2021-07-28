AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 223,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,973,863 shares.The stock last traded at $15.63 and had previously closed at $16.18.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,818,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,918,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

