Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 563.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agora were worth $105,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

