Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded as high as $200.21 and last traded at $199.43, with a volume of 2902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,865 shares of company stock worth $5,558,507 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,842,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.87. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

