Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.42.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.48 and a one year high of C$22.67. The firm has a market cap of C$11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.87.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

