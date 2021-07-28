Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 8,441 shares changing hands.

ANCUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

