Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post sales of $582.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $512.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $770.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

