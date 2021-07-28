Allegion plc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLE. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

ALLE opened at $136.70 on Monday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Allegion by 4,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

