Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,570 shares of company stock worth $8,098,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.