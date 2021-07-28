Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.72. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 2,787 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $993.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

