AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of AFB opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

