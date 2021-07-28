AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

AB opened at $46.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

