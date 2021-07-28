Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.03.

OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $$36.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

