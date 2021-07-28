Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $46.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APYRF shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $36.13 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

