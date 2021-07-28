Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.17.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.80. 79,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.