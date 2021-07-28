Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GOOG traded down $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,727.63. 2,717,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,538.57. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

