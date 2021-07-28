Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $83.88 on Wednesday, hitting $2,721.88. 4,744,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,462.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,738.86.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

