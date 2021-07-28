Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.24 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.76 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 62,130 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 157.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

