Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,634.06. The company had a trading volume of 81,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,442.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.