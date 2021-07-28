Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,624.14. The company had a trading volume of 105,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,442.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.