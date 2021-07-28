Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,850.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,626.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,442.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.