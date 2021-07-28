Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $254.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.38. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $213.25 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

