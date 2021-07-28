Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

AMTB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

AMTB stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $841.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

