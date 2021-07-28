American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

