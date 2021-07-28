American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $215.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.80 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $202.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $897.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.31%.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 1,241,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,102. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

