American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Announces Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.31%.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

