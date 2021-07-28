American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 727.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

