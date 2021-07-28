American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.92. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$2.070 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,456. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 727.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.