American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

