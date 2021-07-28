American Express’ (AXP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $173.18 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.31.

AXP opened at $172.94 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

