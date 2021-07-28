American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.77.

Shares of AMH opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

