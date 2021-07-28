American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.54

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 384,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

