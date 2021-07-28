Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $863,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,178,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

