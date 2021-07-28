Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 750.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after buying an additional 1,835,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after buying an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NYSE NLSN opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.