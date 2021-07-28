Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,458 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85.

