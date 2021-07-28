Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 206,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 70,892 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

