Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 208 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $790,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $436,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.37. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.