Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $34,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Toro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Toro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

