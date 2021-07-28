Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $37,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,884,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,664,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 212,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.46.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $274.81 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.