Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $38,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stride by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE LRN opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.